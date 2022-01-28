And the Algerian Ministry of Defense said in a statement that “in the context of combating terrorism and protecting the borders, and following a clash with a terrorist group on the border strip in the Hassi-Terreen area in the operational sector, Qezzam (…) was martyred last Thursday night, two soldiers” who are a working lieutenant and a contract corporal.

She added that during the clash, “two terrorists were eliminated” and weapons and ammunition were confiscated.

In a message of condolence to the families of the soldiers, the Chief of Staff of the Army, Lieutenant-General Said Chanegriha, affirmed the “great keenness of the People’s National Army to continue operations to combat the remnants of terrorist groups and protect our borders from the scourge of terrorism and all forms of organized crime across all parts of the country, in all circumstances and conditions.”

On January 1, the Ministry of Defense announced that the operations carried out by the army during the year 2021 enabled it to neutralize 23 “terrorists” and arrest 222 members of armed extremist groups.