During the broadcast of the entertainment program 'Magaly TV, the firm', Alfredo Benavides made an unusual confession that surprised both Magaly Medina as well as to the viewing public, since he stated that he has a romantic interest in the model Samantha Batallanos, the ex-partner of boxer Jonathan Maicelo. The popular comedian also revealed that he is searching for love and hopes that in 2024 he can finally marry someone special.

Along these lines, the main figure of 'JB en ATV' said that, to achieve his goal of getting married, he 'kept his eye' on different girls in show business, such is the case of Batallanos.

Alfredo Benavides confesses to being interested in Samantha Batallanos

In the middle of the broadcast of Magaly Medina's program, the comedian invited the model out without any hesitation: “I may not be a boxer, but I am a romantic person. I hope that this week we can get together and talk,” he said.

Benavides also made it clear that, when he falls in love, he gives everything for his partner: “I gloat, I give everything, I cook, I wash, I iron, I give my envelope and I even let myself be hit,” he declared.

The comedian was also involved with Gabriela Serpa. Photo: ATV capture

After revealing her romantic interest in Jonathan Maicelo's ex-partner, the 'Urraca' mentioned the last ampay in which Batallanos starred, who was in compromising situations with her ex-boyfriend Luis Felipe Zapata García, a businessman who would dedicate himself to the minerals sector. .

As is known, in recent weeks, Samantha Batallanos denounced Jonathan Maicelo for alleged physical and psychological violence. The boxer categorically rejected the serious accusations against her and assured that the model was the one who carried out said abuse. Additionally, she publicly accused her of trying to extort him by demanding a sum of S / 50,000. In response, Batallanos maintained that these allegations are unfounded and she announced her intention to file a lawsuit for slander and defamation against Maicelo.