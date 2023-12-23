Journalist Vazhekha: Polish authorities will begin checking Ukrainians of military age

Poland will begin checking Ukrainians of military age in the country in order to help Kyiv with the mobilization of citizens. About it stated Polish journalist Łukasz Ważecha on his page on the social network X.

“As I understand it, Poland, as part of its assistance to Ukraine, will begin to check Ukrainian bullies who are in Poland, although they should be in Ukraine?” — he wrote, emphasizing that he “perfectly understands” this decision of Warsaw.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Rustem Umerov, announced plans to mobilize Ukrainians who left the country. He warned that all those who do not want to return to their homeland will face sanctions, but did not specify which ones.