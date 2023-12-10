Independiente Medellín overcame a very bad start and, after conceding two goals in the first 16 minutes, managed to cut the deficit to one goal against Junior, in the first leg of the 2023-II League final.

Medellín will have to win by two goals difference at the Atanasio Girardot on Wednesday to make the Olympic return, or by one to force shots from the penalty spot.

“We were two goals down, in a final, 4 in the afternoon in Barranquilla and the team reacted and that is what I want to highlight. The key is completely open and we are going to try to correct the bad things we did and improve the good things,” Arias said at a press conference.

“We try to correct the very bad start we made. We started a very bad game that allowed Junior to take an early lead, then I have a brave team that did not give up with the full stadium, the goal against, the bad game we were playing. We corrected and went to the front, that's up to me, we look to tie and win. In our best moment, Junior scored our third goal, merit of a great player, but we also have to correct things in defense.”added the Uruguayan coach.

Regarding the way he is going to face the last game in Medellín, Arias declared: “I haven't won any game yet. My team has great potential to win there, it is in believing in ourselves, that we continue the game we ended up playing. I can tell the Medellín fan that his team is going to give in no matter what.”

Arias' changes, especially the entry of Diego Moreno, helped Medellín tighten the series against Junior. “I have very good players, those who entered were prepared for the opportunity, I am proud of them and my team. It has been a long championship, in which they have deserved to be here and have deserved to finish at Atanasio. This story will continue,” said the DT.

Arias does not want to repeat the mistakes of the first minutes

Arias believes that the mistakes of this match cannot be repeated. “It can't happen to us again, this result that we mitigated, we lost 2-0 and it seemed that a bad night was going to come, but the boys managed to even everything out, Mele saves a couple of very difficult balls. “This game continues, let's see if we are better than today (Sunday).”

