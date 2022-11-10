Some types of food for humans may be easier to digest than dry dog ​​food, a 2021 study suggests. Whether or not a more natural diet results in a healthier dog is another matter, but at the very least, it could reduce two-thirds the “needs” of your pet.

According to Science Alert, the notion that all human food is bad for dogs is relatively new and is historically grounded in commercialization, not science.

While there are certain foods dogs should avoid, such as chocolates, condiments and fruit, many types of protein and vegetables that we eat can be provided to dogs when properly prepared, he adds.

Humans have been feeding their leftovers to dogs for thousands of years. On the other hand, commercial dog food is only one-hundred and a half old and “probably emerged as a way to make food waste more profitable.”

Nowadays, many pet owners consider leftovers dangerous for their dogs and that the food has all the nutrients their canines need.

However, in recent years, as the story of the “Big Kibble” has been revealed, and as certain pet foods have been recalled over safety concerns, homemade alternatives “have become much more popular, and many pet owners of pets have begun to make the switch to healthy, fresh, organic, grain-free and minimally processed commercial options,” says Science Alert.

But does that mean they are the best choice, he asks. “The truth is, we just don’t know yet.”

According to the same source, many commercial pet diets have not been rigorously tested or compared in great detail, even though they technically meet “complete and balanced nutrition” standards.

It is also unclear how to determine what a dog’s ancestral ‘natural’ diet actually contains and what impact modern food might have on its overall health.

That said, “some of the early research into human-quality dog ​​food has now found several advantages to ignoring dry dog ​​food.” Feeding the dogs a mixture of meat and vegetables that we ourselves would enjoy “seems to make the dogs defecate much less than with dry food.”

When a dozen beagles were given a standard chow diet for four weeks, the canines had to eat significantly more to maintain their body weight, study authors say, defecating up to three times more than when they were given a diet of ingredients. of human quality.

This means that the nutrients in human foods are easier for dogs to digest. Furthermore, the last two diets also appeared to modify the bacteria in the canine’s gut in a way that the chow could not.

“As we’ve shown in previous studies, the fecal microbial communities of healthy dogs fed fresh diets were different from those fed chow,” said nutrition scientist Kelly Swanson of the University of Illinois, quoted by Science Alert.

“These unique microbial profiles were likely due to differences in diet processing, ingredient source and concentration and type of dietary fiber, protein and fat that are known to influence what is digested by the dog and what reaches the colon for fermentation,” he added. .

The results are largely in line with previous research, which found that fresh or raw meat diets can also alter a dog’s microbiome, but more research is needed to determine how this ultimately impacts a dog’s health. .

In 2018, Swanson and his colleagues fed eight beagles a kibble diet, a no-roasted grain diet, or a raw diet.

Analyzing their physical activity, urine, faeces and blood, the authors found that baked-based diets were easier to digest than chow, while both grain-free and raw diets resulted in lower blood sugar levels. blood and higher levels of fat.

“But that doesn’t necessarily mean that these foods are healthier,” he warns.

According to the same source, in addition to the health of our pets, there is also an environmental impact to consider. If every companion dog were fed human-quality meat, fish and vegetables, the consequences for carbon emissions and climate change “would be immense”.

As such, some scientists advocate switching from human-quality feed and food to insect-based diets, which can produce 25 times less greenhouse gas emissions per kilogram of agriculture than beef, while using 47 times less greenhouse gas emissions per kilogram of agriculture. less land, and use about 20 times less water.

In the end, Swanson says, “As long as a diet is proven to be safe and meets your dog’s nutritional needs, it’s an acceptable option. If you want to pay more for top quality ingredients, that’s up to you.”

“For me, the most important thing is to test these new diet formats and products before they are commercially available,” he said.