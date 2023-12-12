Alfredo Arias retains faith in his team, after having suffered the lesser of evils in the first leg of the League final against Junior. After conceding two goals in the first 16 minutes, Medellín managed to cut the deficit and enters the second leg with a 3-2 defeat.

The Uruguayan coach is still in search of his first title in Colombian football, after his time at Deportivo Cali and Santa Fe. They will have to win by two goals or more this Wednesday to hang the star on the DIM shield, or by one to force a tiebreaker from the penalty spot.

This is how Arias spoke at the official press conference, cited by Dimayor before the second match of the 2023-II League final:

The motivation of the players: “The players are prepared, they have prepared throughout the championship, and they all know that if they have the opportunity they have to take advantage of it. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. That is our thinking.”

Errors you need to fix: “On a health level, we must say that we are trying to reach the maximum possible in the capabilities of all the players. We cannot start the game like the one in Barranquilla, we played 20 very bad minutes; Afterwards the players recovered and gave their all and I think we could have achieved a better result.”

Planning the match at Atanasio: “We suffer especially on the opponent's left wing, this is not a game in which you propose and that's enough, because the opponent does it too. We will try to control Junior, we will be very attentive from the first minute, we will be very aggressive.”

Unique opportunity: “A dream because to say that it is a goal is to take away the significance of what is achieved when we reach these levels. This is preceded by many steps of other objectives. I believe that the players that I accompany from my position are prepared. “Tomorrow is the opportunity to go for that dream, it is the only chance we have in this life to go for that dream.”

The town team: “When I signed the contract, all those papers they give you, it caught my attention that on each page the phrase 'the people's team' appeared. My responsibility is to 'the people's team'. “All the teams represent their city, but this is the only one that is called that.”

