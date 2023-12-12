The closing curtain of COP28, the UN conference on climate change, held this year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, fell with drama. After the deadline on Tuesday, the arduous discussions continued regarding the inclusion in the final declaration of commitments to eliminate the use of fossil fuels. such as coal, gas and oil.

Last night in Dubai everything indicated that the negotiations would continue this Wednesday. At these summits, closing statements must be given by consensus, which makes it possible for a country or a small group of countries to block them if they do not share them.

The president of the summit, Sultan Ahmen Al Jaber, proposed on Monday a text whose lack of ambition was harshly criticized by delegations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Japan and Latin American countries. like Colombia and Chile.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, President-designate of COP28.

The main criticism is that, instead of proposing a deadline (for example 2050, as some suggest) to begin the elimination of the use of fossil fuels in the world, Al Jaber's draft barely spoke of a gradual reduction in its use and consumption.



Although at the time of writing this article, there was no definitive text, it was clear that, under pressure from oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia –the most visible in that posture, but far from being the only one-, the final text would hardly generate a certain commitment to put an end to fossil energies that today, for dozens of countries, define wealth, development and the options of lifting large sectors of their population out of poverty.

Advertisements and skepticism

After the first days of sessions at the beginning of December, there was a breath of optimism due to the announcements from developed countries to provide financial aid to developing countries to fight climate change.

France and the United States were the first to say 'present' and commit to aid. President Emmanuel Macron announced aid of 100 million euros to New Guinea and 50 million more to Congoso that they continue to maintain their forests, which are especially effective in absorbing CO2, the main greenhouse gas and largely responsible for climate change.

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron. Photo: EFE/EPA/YVES HERMAN

For her part, the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, wanted to mitigate the criticized absence of President Joe Biden, with an announcement of $3 billion to the Green Climate Funda UN financial mechanism for rich countries to help the most vulnerable adapt to and combat climate change.

But the big news was a contribution from rich nations of 655 million dollars, for the Loss and Damage Fund of countries vulnerable to climate change. who have already suffered disasters.

Likewise, the Arab Emirates, the host country, marked a milestone by creating a huge fund of 30 billion dollars, 25 billion to contain the climate crisis and 5 billion dedicated to the so-called Global South, the developing countries. With the support of other large investment funds, the Emirati mechanism aims to leverage up to $250 billion.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Photo: Nicholas Kamm / AFP

But, there is skepticism due to past defaults by rich countries. In 2009, during COP15 in Copenhagen, Developed countries promised to mobilize 100 billion dollars a year, between public and private fundsdestined for developing countries, to support the fight against climate change.

In 2020, that goal was still far away, especially due to non-compliance on the part of governments.

Commitments and goals

But it's not all about money. With great fanfare, 116 countries – the vast majority of those represented in Dubai – expressed their desire to triple, by 2030, their generation capacity with renewable energy. (solar and wind but also hydroelectric). The aim is to reach 11,000 gigawatts in these nations, compared to nearly 3,400 this year, and thus reduce dependence on fossil energies.

But as the French weekly L'Express pointed out, This announcement has no binding force and is therefore for now the expression of a wish. And yet, “it does not include – the magazine said – large producers and consumers of fossil energy such as Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, China, Venezuela, Kuwait and Qatar.”

More significant, perhaps, is that the world's 50 largest oil and gas companies, representing 40 percent of global production, made public a commitment document to stop emitting greenhouse gases in their production processes.

COP28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber

Although coming from what many consider “the bad guys in the movie”, the announcement did not receive applause, if the goal is met, the announcement can contribute to less global warming, especially if we add that those fifty companies aims to reduce methane emissions “almost to zero” – the second gas that generates the most greenhouse effect – in its exploration, production and transportation processes.

Another significant announcement is, without a doubt, that of 20 countries that commit to tripling, between now and 2050 and with respect to the 2020 capacity, the generation of nuclear energy for electrical consumptionwhich has gained points in recent years as a clean energy production alternative since, according to its defenders, the process does not send greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

United States, United Kingdom, France, Finland, South Korea, Sweden and Ukraine, among others, signed the declaration that did not fail to attract criticism from environmentalists, for whom nuclear generation causes environmental problems in the disposal of their waste, and entails delicate risks evidenced in cases such as Fukushima, in Japan.

Participating leaders before the opening ceremony of the COP28 Summit at Expo City in Dubai.

hit of realism

Financial problems of a world with slowed growth, and the polarization of the internal political debate – with right-wing sectors little followers of the green agenda who believe that it generates economic slowdown and unemployment – have led to governments being less ambitious and leading at COP28.

In 2023, for the first time, the European Union chose to postpone the dates of several of its critical environmental commitments.

As the journalist Stéphane Foucart explained in a column in the Parisian newspaper Le Monde: “Most of the key texts of the European Green Deal, announced by Brussels in 2019, have been postponed in their dates, rejected or emptied of their substance.”

Fortunately, the brake on the audacity of most governments was counteracted in Dubai with the prominence of dozens of business leaders involved in the environmental agenda.

Starting gates for COP28

As valued by former president Iván Duque, present at COP28 as leader of the Concordia initiative for the Amazon and ambassador of the Campaign for Nature, more than the agreements between governments, “at this summit there were key announcements from the private sector, business leaders who pledged the word of their conglomerates on specific goals to decarbonize, contribute money to funds to prevent and stop climate change, and support the most vulnerable countries.”



Together with other leaders, both public and private, Duque added support for the 30/30 Initiative, which seeks that by 2030, 30 percent of the earth's surface will be under environmental protection, which implies almost doubling what has been reserved until now, which is around 17 percent. Colombia met that goal in 2022.

Poverty first

That the debate on the issue of fossil fuels is not simple is exemplified by the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.. In his battle in the electoral campaign against his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro – a skeptic regarding the urgency of climate change -, Lula focused a good part of his message on the objectives of preserving the environment and above all, in stopping the deforestation of the Amazon, a phenomenon that accelerated under Jair Bolsonaro.



Already elected, a year ago Lula was the star of the COP27 in Egypt, praised by NGOs who saw in him the savior of the Amazon. But upon coming to power, he became more politically realistic.

The president of the UAE, Sultan Al Nahyan (left), with the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. See also Zarco and Mir extract oil from a critical day

And although it is true that it has managed to slow down the speed at which deforestation of the largest jungle on the planet is advancing, It is also true that Lula has avoided positioning himself on the side of those who defend peremptory deadlines for the end of oil and gas. Brazil extracts 2.7 million barrels of oil daily, and is the largest producer in Latin America.

At the Amazon summit in August, Lula disagreed with his Colombian colleague, Gustavo Petro, and the Brazilian delegation avoided a commitment to prohibit any oil or gas exploration in the Amazon or in its immediate surroundings, as Colombia proposed.

And now, in Dubai, Brazil has not been in favor of a radical declaration to set a date for the end of fossil energy. Above the environmental agenda, Lula has put up the fight against poverty, and he knows that to win that battle, he needs oil and gas resources.

Its delegates in Dubai, quoted by the London newspaper 'The Guardian', spoke of “climate justice.” “We have managed to reduce (CO2) emissions by saving our rainforests, but we need all countries to act.”

Photo: Alexa Rochi. Presidency

And judging by the conclusions of COP28, it is clear that not all countries are willing to act. According to Lula, if the rich don't do their part, There is no justification for Brazil to stop extracting the oil and gas it needs to fight poverty.

To that extent, the great lesson left by COP28, which many will describe as a failure for not achieving peremptory deadlines for the end of fossil fuels, It is that as long as economic, and above all social, needs force countries that have oil and gas to continue extracting them, the energy transition, if achieved, will be done without giving up those resources in the short term.



