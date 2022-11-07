Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Alfredo Arias: ‘A match that cannot be won, must not be lost’

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2022
in Sports
Alfredo Arias

Alfredo Arias

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – TIME

Alfredo Arias

The Santa Fe coach spoke about the classic against Millonarios and the situation of José Aja.

Alfredo Arias, for the first time since he took over as coach of Santa Fe, managed to repeat formation in two consecutive games. However, for Wednesday’s game, against sports pereira, again you will have to shuffle.

The Uruguayan injury Jose Aja and the suspension of Geisson Perea Due to the accumulation of yellow cards, Arias is forced to look for a new defense for the second game of the semi-finals of the 2022-II League, after drawing 1-1 against Millionaires.

Alfredo Arias’ report on José Aja’s health

“Aja’s injury was hard and hit us. Aja is very important because he gives us strength in defense and attack. He had a fracture and we are going to be able to count on him, and to add to that (Geisson) Perea reaches the fifth yellow,” explained Arias at a press conference.

Arias highlighted the level of Millonarios and the struggle that his team gave to balance the actions: “I am not going to take even a bit of credit from the rival, who plays very well and conditioned us. Just as we were able to win the first half, Millonarios was able to win the second”, he assured.

Regarding the result, Arias expressed: “A match that cannot be won, must not be lost. I am old and that has been said for a long time. We have to focus on the next game, recover the squad and see how we can react to the variations we have to make, “he said.

millionaires vs. Santa Fe in the classic.

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno / WEATHER

The Uruguayan highlighted the first half of Santa Fe. “After a game it is difficult to make an accurate analysis and I am sure I am wrong when I do it, because it is tinged with total emotion and what one feels. But it seemed to me, that we did “A good first half, within what was planned, we came out quickly for Millonarios, we found his back several times and I think we lacked concrete results. We had a couple of clear chances that we did not achieve,” he concluded.

SPORTS

