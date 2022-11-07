Alfredo Arias: ‘A match that cannot be won, must not be lost’

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Alfredo Arias
Nestor Gomez – TIME
Alfredo Arias
The Santa Fe coach spoke about the classic against Millonarios and the situation of José Aja.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 06, 2022, 10:24 PM
Alfredo Arias, for the first time since he took over as coach of Santa Fe, managed to repeat formation in two consecutive games. However, for Wednesday’s game, against sports pereira, again you will have to shuffle.
The Uruguayan injury Jose Aja and the suspension of Geisson Perea Due to the accumulation of yellow cards, Arias is forced to look for a new defense for the second game of the semi-finals of the 2022-II League, after drawing 1-1 against Millionaires.
Alfredo Arias’ report on José Aja’s health
“Aja’s injury was hard and hit us. Aja is very important because he gives us strength in defense and attack. He had a fracture and we are going to be able to count on him, and to add to that (Geisson) Perea reaches the fifth yellow,” explained Arias at a press conference.
Arias highlighted the level of Millonarios and the struggle that his team gave to balance the actions: “I am not going to take even a bit of credit from the rival, who plays very well and conditioned us. Just as we were able to win the first half, Millonarios was able to win the second”, he assured.
Regarding the result, Arias expressed: “A match that cannot be won, must not be lost. I am old and that has been said for a long time. We have to focus on the next game, recover the squad and see how we can react to the variations we have to make, “he said.
The Uruguayan highlighted the first half of Santa Fe. “After a game it is difficult to make an accurate analysis and I am sure I am wrong when I do it, because it is tinged with total emotion and what one feels. But it seemed to me, that we did “A good first half, within what was planned, we came out quickly for Millonarios, we found his back several times and I think we lacked concrete results. We had a couple of clear chances that we did not achieve,” he concluded.
SPORTS
More sports news
November 06, 2022, 10:24 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Alfredo #Arias #match #won #lost
Leave a Reply