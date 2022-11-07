Tuesday, November 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombian basketball: the semifinals are ready

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2022
in Sports
0


close

titans

Titans, ranked.

Titans, ranked.

The top four teams go for the title.

This Sunday the four teams that will play the semifinals of Colombian basketball were defined.

pirateswho in the last match against Corsarios, managed to win and take the series to a third game, won 89-75 to get into the top four this season.

Now, Pirates must face the five-time champion titans. In the other key, Caribbean will face Cimarrones del Chocó.

SPORTS

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombian #basketball #semifinals #ready

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Foreigners surprised by food prices in Russia amid sanctions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result