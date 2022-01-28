Never before has aAlfa Romeo Spider built before the 1980s, it had surpassed the $ 70,000 sales quota on the site Bring A Trailer. Recently, however, a 1750 from 1969 (therefore 105/115 series), managed to ‘break ground’ the popular online auction site, obtaining a very positive result, having been sold to 74 thousand dollarsthat is about 66 thousand euros.

Normally the Alfa Romeo Spiders of that period cannot reach those figures, but in this case it is a project treated with great care and dedication by those who have managed to restore it over time. With 72,000 kilometers of assets on the 1799 displacement four-cylinder in-line engine, the Spider del Biscione has several arrows in its bow: a 5-speed manual gearbox, the removable Pininfarina hardtop, black leather interior, wood and a perfectly finished gray paint. The colors were reproduced on the basis of a request to the Alfa Romeo Historical Documentation Center.

The 1969 Alfa Romeo Spider 1750 is one of 2,215 left-hand drive units produced for the US market. In July 2020, thanks to a new owner, it received the most important treatments, capable of increasing its value. In addition to the repainting (metallic gray), the engine was rebuilt, the brakes and interior upholstery were overhauled.

To achieve the result, the car was completely disassembled. The 15-inch Alfaholics silver rims were fitted with Pirelli Cinturato P1 195/65 tires. The suspension features Eibach springs and Koni shock absorbers, as well as a 25mm front anti-roll bar, and other suspension components have been sandblasted and painted. The brake system components have been replaced, including the master cylinder and hoses; same fate for front wheel bearings and tie rods. The dashboard was removed, repainted and reinstalled. The seats have been removed and reupholstered. Door panels and transmission tunnel carpet have been replaced.

The 1,799cc in-line four-cylinder is equipped with SPICA fuel injection (typical of North American Spiders) and was disassembled and rebuilt in January 2021, with works that included resurfacing the cylinder head, grinding the valves, polishing the block, restoring the timing and replacing the oil pump. , intake and exhaust valves, valve springs, connecting rod bearings, pistons and liners, exhaust manifold and cylinder head gasket. A hard work worth several tens of thousands of dollars, but it was worth it.