“I do not think it is in the least possible to vote the head of the Secret Services for the presidency of the Republic: she is neither in heaven nor on earth. If it is her name, we will propose not to vote for her”. Matteo Renzi, leader of Italia Viva, thus expresses himself on the hypothesis of Elisabetta Belloni’s candidacy as president of the Republic.

“Regardless of the name, in a democracy of 2022 the head of the secret services does not become president of the Republic, if he does not leave all positions and run in front of the citizens”, Renzi added to Radio Leopolda. “If that’s his name, tomorrow we will propose not to vote on him,” he said.

“That the head of the secret services in office becomes President of the Republic is unacceptable,” he tweeted later in the evening. “This is an unprecedented drift. I will not vote for Elisabetta Belloni. She is a friend of mine. But one does not go to the Quirinale from the Secret Services: those who do not understand this have no institutional culture”.