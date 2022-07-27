At the end of the last three races held in England, Austria and France, all closed with its drivers outside the points, theAlfa Romeo seek your own ransom in Hungary13th round of the 2022 World Championship. The Swiss team will therefore try to achieve this goal by relying on the experience of Valtteri Bottas – only 14th last week in France – and on the desire to return to the top ten of Guanyu Zhouforced to retire at Paul Ricard and far from this goal from the Canadian GP, ​​when he took eighth place.

The Chinese driver, who escaped the serious accident at Silverstone, wants to take the summer break with the knowledge that he has achieved satisfactory results, and that they can at the same time grant him a small rise in the world championship standings: “The first half of my rookie season ends this weekend – he has declared – and I can say that I have learned a lot in these months since my debut in Bahrain. We got some good results, but I want to do more. The race at Paul Ricard was difficult for us and once again prevented us from scoring points. I’m glad I’m back to racing already; I’ve already raced in Hungary and can’t wait to do it again this weekend. The competition will be tough, as always, but I hope we will be able to put our efforts together and make a good performance to get back to our place ”.

Same hopes also shared by his teammate Valtteri Bottasauthor of a first part of the season characterized by various positive emotions – above all, the 5th place obtained in Imola – but recently entered a crisis of results: “The two consecutive races offer us the opportunity to recover immediately after the difficult weekend we experienced in France – commented – where nothing seemed to work in our favor. I have enjoyed racing at the Hungaroring in the past, being stood on the podium twice in the past, and can’t wait to get back on track. The fans are always passionate and welcoming here, and it would be nice to give them a good show before the summer break. The team has been working very hard these days to find a solution to our difficulties last weekend and, along with some updates, we hope to be able to fight for points in the middle of the table“.