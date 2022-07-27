The Ajman Police General Command has enhanced the smart transformation of services by launching the “request sponsorship” service through the Ajman Police’s smart application, in support of the Ministry of Interior’s goal of enhancing the happiness of customers with the services provided.

In detail, the Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department, Colonel Ali Jaber Al Shamsi, said that the “request for sponsorship” service undoubtedly supports the UAE government’s promise for future services, and enhances the happiness of customers by obtaining the service without the effort of attending the center and supports saving time with a digital government service that can be used wherever and around the clock. .

For his part, the head of the Comprehensive City Police Center and a member of the Smart Transformation Committee, Lt. Col. Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, explained that the sponsorship request service was an idea submitted by one of the dealers and was implemented at the level of service centers, and it is represented in smooth steps that start with receiving the transaction request through the service available on the smart application Ajman Police. And the customer can complete all the procedures related to the service to obtain an approval notice of the sponsorship in simple communications, stressing that this step constitutes support in raising the efficiency of government services and enhancing the optimal use of financial, human and technical resources, calling on the public to benefit from the smart services provided through the Ajman Police application and the Ministry of The Ministry of Interior to save time and effort, stressing that Ajman Police strives to implement everything that achieves the satisfaction and happiness of customers and improves the quality of life.



