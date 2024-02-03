Alfa Romeo's 2024 is starting off in a positive way. The Biscione brand consolidated its market share of 1.4%, closing the first month of the new year with an increase of 22% compared to the same period of 2023. The Arese brand also recorded a continuous positive trend in last eight months, with +4% also ending in January which reinforces the strategy brought by the Italian car manufacturer of the Stellantis group.

Tonale leads sales

Tonale is always pushing Alfa Romeo's sales, with the C-segment SUV alone occupying 41% of premium volumes more than in 2023, with a 6% share breakthrough which is worth second place in the sales rankings. A result also achieved thanks to the new Q4 plug-in hybrid engine. Accompanying the growth of the brand are the excellent performances of Stelvio and Giulia, which recorded a significant increase in the private channel, of 15% and 26% respectively compared to January 2023. The new Quadrifoglio versions of both models, a perfect synthesis of technical refinement and technology, which complete the new Alfa Romeo range.

The arrival of Alfa Romeo Milano

Looking further back, to 2022, the Biscione brand was able to double its volumes with a growth in registrations of 80%. The arrival of the new Alfa Romeo Milano will further contribute to this growth, with the new B segment of the Arese car manufacturer which will expand the brand's range in Italy and Europe with the first fully electric car.

Alfa Romeo's satisfaction

Raffaele Russo, Country Manager of Alfa Romeo in Italy, commented on Alfa Romeo's market performance: “Strengthened by an extraordinary 2023, we started the new year in the best possible way, continuing with determination on our roadmap. The January data confirm the great enthusiasm with which customers reward us. We have a year full of challenges ahead of us but I am sure that with the team and together with the Dealers of the Official Network, we will face them with the same boldness and speed of action as in previous years, placing customer satisfaction at the center and offering them increasingly attractive models and Premium after-sales services”.