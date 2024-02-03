Fires | A washing machine caught fire in the laundry room of an apartment building in Myllypuro, Helsinki

The rescue service extinguished a washing machine that caught fire in Myllypuro, Helsinki, on Saturday evening.

Helsinki the rescue service had a job to do on Saturday evening after eight in Myllypuro, Yläkiventie, Helsinki.

The washing machine in the laundry room of the apartment building had caught fire, fire marshal Petri Strandberg tells HS.

Eight emergency services units went to the scene. The first unit that reached the target extinguished the fire with a hand extinguisher and the fire did not have time to spread elsewhere.

According to Strandberg, no one was injured in the situation. After extinguishing the fire, the fire department ventilated the premises from the smoke.

Strandberg can't say exactly why the washing machine caught fire. However, he believes the fire was caused by a mechanical fault.

“Presumably there is a mechanical fault, the machine may have been old or it has not been well maintained. From time to time, such things come across,” he says.