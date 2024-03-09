In 2026 we will see the new generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia which it will be completely electric. The Biscione brand has anticipated some elements of the future model, starting from the platform and the battery that will power the full electric sedan from Arese. The recent debut of new Dodge Charger however, it has in turn anticipated some of what could be the technical elements underlying the future generation of Giulia, let's see which ones.

Platform shared with Dodge Charger

First of all the platform, the STLA Large which for Alfa Romeo Giulia will be implemented on the Cassino production lines and which will also be the basis of the new Dodge Charger. A versatile architecture that will be able to support both 400 Volt technology, used for example by the American muscle car, and 800 Volt technology which will instead be integrated on the new Giulia. The already high weight of the new Charger, which reaches 2.6 tons in addition to the length exceeding 5 meters, may have pushed the technicians of the American brand to use a slightly lower cutting battery compared to the 118 kWh one that we will see on the new Biscione sedan.

Autonomy and battery

The use of 94 kWh for the Dodge Charger is then a choice due to the nature of the vehicle, a muscle car which, although electric, does not necessarily have to have a very high autonomy given that those who choose it will have other characteristics in mind. Just think about the consumption of previous models with the Hemi V8.

Alfa Romeo Giulia EV

The STLA Large will then be the basis of 8 new models from the Stellantis group for 5 as many brands (two cars should be the new Giulia and the new Stelvio) and it is therefore inevitable that there will be points of contact. Another between the future electric generation of the Biscione sedan and the American muscle car it could be the engine. The Scat Pac version of Dodge, for example, sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, a value similar to what the new Giulia should guarantee, which therefore could have a dual-engine configuration with a power close to the 680 HP. The versatility of the platform could also offer a final endothermic possibility to the car of the Arese brand, which could experience a swan song with a ICE limited edition taking advantage of the group's modular architecture.