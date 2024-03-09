Forecast by REGIONS of Mexicofrom service Meteorological National for this Saturday, March 9:

Mexico's valley

At dawn, Fresh environment and cold in high areas. Clear skies most of the day. Towards hours of the afternoon, hot environmentwithout rain in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. Southwest wind of 15 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils. The minimum temperature predicted for Mexico City is 12 to 14 °C and the maximum is 30 to 32 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Max., the minimum temperature will be 2 to 4 °C and the maximum 25 to 27 °C.

Baja California Peninsula

Cloudy sky during the day. Without rain in Baja California and Baja California Sur. Cool atmosphere in the morning, and cold at very cold in mountainous areas. In the afternoon, warm atmosphere in the region and cool in high areas. Northwest wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h possible dust devils in the region. Waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the western coast of said peninsula.

North pacific

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies and no rain in Sonora and Sinaloa. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold to very cold in mountain areas of Sonora and Sinaloa (northeast). In the afternoon, hot atmosphere in Sinaloa and warm in Sonora. Wind from the west and northwest from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h.

Central Pacific

Partly cloudy sky and no rain in the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold in the high parts of Michoacán and Jalisco. In the afternoon, hot weather in Nayarit and Colima, as well as very hot in Michoacán and Jalisco. West wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Nayarit, Jalisco and Michoacán.

South Pacific

During the morning, partly cloudy skies and cool atmosphere in the region. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with heavy rains in Oaxaca and showers in Chiapas. Partially cloudy skies and no rain in Guerrero. During the night and early morning of Sunday, a “North” event with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Gulf of Mexico

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with the probability of heavy rains in Veracruz and showers in Tabasco. Partly cloudy sky and no rain in Tamaulipas. Mild atmosphere in the morning in the region, cold in mountainous areas of Tamaulipas and fog banks in the mountains of Veracruz. In the afternoon, temperate atmosphere in Tamaulipas, warm in Veracruz and hot in Tabasco. Very strong “North” event with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and waves up to 3 meters high on the coast of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, as well as northerly winds of up to 40 km/h in Tabasco.

Yucatan Peninsula

Partially cloudy skies in the morning and partly cloudy towards the afternoon with a probability of isolated rains in Campeche and Quintana Roo. No rain in Yucatán. Temperate atmosphere in the morning and very hot in the afternoon. Wind direction variable from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h in the region.

North Table

Partly cloudy skies during the day with isolated rains in Chihuahua and Durango. No rain in the rest of the region. Cold to very cold environment at dawn, and freezing with frost in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. In the afternoon, cool atmosphere in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango (mountain) and Nuevo León, and warm atmosphere in the rest of the region. Wind of variable direction from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Zacatecas, and from 40 to 60 km/h in Chihuahua, Durango, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

Central Table

Partially cloudy skies in the morning, increasing cloudiness during the day with the probability of heavy rains in Puebla and showers in Hidalgo. Sky with scattered clouds and no rain in the rest of the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold in mountain areas. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere, as well as very hot in Morelos (south) and Puebla (southwest). Wind direction variable from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 60 km/h in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Puebla, Tlaxcala and Morelos.