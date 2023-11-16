Fare una bella figura, that is obligatory for every Italian who goes out in public, even if he is just strolling in the piazza after dinner. However, if you think it’s all about good looks, you’re wrong. A successful appearance also includes exuberant gestures, confident words and winning facial expressions. And the right Macchina, literally the machine, when traveling on foot is impossible. Before we get to the annoying details, rest assured: The Giulia, a sedan of classic design and medium size, is the perfect accompaniment for such appearances, even if, as in the case of our test car, it doesn’t come dressed in red, but in a little black dress .

When you get to a certain age, your self-confidence increases, and you have to give credit to Giulia as she stands before us today. The technical platform dates from 2016, the basic features of the engine are even older. In the years before the premiere, the mechanical engineer Harald Wester was the boss and also the chief technician of the Italian brand, which had already gone through a long trough of tears. The Giulia was part of a model offensive that was intended to harken back to better times when engines still worked and mafiosi feared the carabinieri’s black Alfas.