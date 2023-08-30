PJust in time for the 100th birthday of the four-leaf clover (Quadrifoglio), a trademark of Alfa, the Italians have refreshed their lucky charm models Giulia and Stelvio. 10 hp more, a mechanical rear axle locking differential and newly designed full LED matrix headlights are the most important innovations. Prices for the Giulia sedan with rear-wheel drive start at 92,000 euros, the all-wheel drive SUV Stelvio is available from 101,000 euros.

Around 30 percent of all Giulia and 25 percent of Stelvio buyers are expected to choose a Quadrifoglio. However, the respective basic models start at 55,500 and 59,000 euros. The shamrock is expensive.

High performance is reflected in standard consumption

The heart of these two Alfas is a 2.9 liter V6 bi-turbo petrol engine with 520 hp and a lavish maximum torque of 600 Newton meters at 2500 rpm. On the motorway, the speedometer needle can climb up to a top speed of 308 km/h (Stelvio: 285). On the way there, it takes less than four seconds for both Alfas to reach 100 km/h from a standing start. However, the high performance is reflected in the standard consumption. 10.1 liters or even 11.8 liters for the Stelvio is not small.









The power is brought to the wheels by means of a ZF eight-speed automatic, which works precisely depending on the setting of the driving mode. Both models have a so-called DNA rotary switch in the center console with the four settings A (Advance Efficiency), D (Dynamic), N (Natural) and Race. Here the ESP is switched off, this mode should only be selected on a race track.

The Giulia has an active carbon fiber front splitter that extends automatically from 100 km/h and is intended to provide more grip and stability. The first test drives were impressive, which may also be due to the revised chassis. The direct steering and predictable cornering behavior made driving a pleasure. In this respect, the SUV Stelvio can of course not keep up. All common safety systems are of course always on board with the Quadrifoglios.