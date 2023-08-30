Caivano, death threats to Meloni

After the threats in the marches, those via the web. On the eve of his visit to Caivano to bring solidarity to the very young victims of gang rape, responding to the invitation of Don Patriciello, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was the target of death threats from some social profiles. At the basis of the threats, according to what the haters themselves say, there would be the government’s decision to suspend the provision of the basic income to a few thousand recipients deemed fit for work.

In the days following the formalization of the revocation of the subsidy, there have been protests, concentrated above all in the Naples area, and during these there have also been violent chanting and death threats against the prime minister. This morning, in some comments on the announcement of the visit to Caivano, the threats returned, this time virtual, always justified with the stop on income: “I would advise you to stay at home”, writes a girl from Campania, adding “are you sure you will come back?“. Another woman was more explicit, who wrote in the comments addressing the prime minister directly: “Let’s hope you stay dead in Caivano”, while from the profile of an artisan workshop, again in the comments, they express the hope that at least Meloni will leave Caivano ” with some dents”.

Rapes of Caivano, hunt for video of horror: the cell phones of the victims’ families were also analysed

New developments on the case of Parco Verde di Caivano, which has become infamous for the alleged rapes of two little girls. Violence repeated which the prosecutor of Naples North is investigating, and for which it has given 30 days to an expert to analyze the cell phones of the two adults investigated so far in the story, two boys aged 18 and 19. There juvenile attorney instead he is currently investigating eight minors between the ages of 14 and 17. The task was entrusted to the engineer Giuseppe Testa, he writes The morning, an experienced specialist who has already dealt with similar cases in the past; the prosecutor asked him to deliver the first report within a month, and not two as is more frequently the case.

Acceleration is also linked to clarifying as soon as possible the suspicions that gradually emerged from the first ones analysis of the smartphones of the suspects. The goal is to recover chats and videos first exchanged within the group, but also outside. The suspicion is that the images collected by the kids ended up on sale in certain channels, where the buyers in the market for child pornography videos is certainly not lacking. The material that will emerge from the smartphones will also have to clarify the paths taken by the videos that one of the victims would have sent to one of the underage suspects. Images of auto-eroticism discovered by the 16-year-old’s father before the police kidnapping.

Other clarifications will have to be made on the other victim, the smaller one. The 10-year-old girl told the investigators that she had been forced by her then alleged boyfriend into full sexual intercourse since she was eight and a half years old. And the investigations also concern the parents of the two victims, on which the investigators are trying to verify how much the families have adopted parental control over the girls and how much they would have ignored over time.

READ ALSO: Rapes in Caivano, the State militarizes the area and removes minors from families

Subscribe to the newsletter

