One of the most amazing cars capable of carrying the brand Alfa Romeo and the 1900 C52 Coupecolloquially called “Flying saucer“, Inextricably linked to the inspiration of the Touring Bodywork. Made between 1952 and 1953, the car was designed by Gioacchino Colombo based on the 1900 Sprint, from which it borrowed some components. Unlike the normal production car – built with a load-bearing body – the “Disco Volante” is based on a tubular trellis frame, while the 1997 cm3 twin-shaft was completely redesigned with a monobloc and head in light alloy, double shaft distribution and single power supply. With an output of 158 horsepower and a weight of 735 kilos, this extraordinary car reached a top speed of over 220 km / h.

The bodywork of the “Disco Volante” has a history of its own. Made by Touring, combines aerodynamic research with stylistic trends – especially overseas – which at the time saw cars increasingly inspired by the world of air. The originality from which the nickname derives lies in the fenders that cover the wheels, laterally rounded and perfectly connected to the sleek low line, so much so that the car looks like a sort of spaceship, a spaceship. In all, only five examples have been produced: a Spider, a Coupé, a “narrow sides” version (as the name implies, with the fenders flush with the wheels) and, finally, two spiders with 6C 3000 mechanics.

The careful aerodynamic studies between Touring and Alfa Romeo, for the first time, went so far as to analyze also the lateral currents. In addition to the shape, which alone seems to be worth the price of the ticket, we must not forget the mechanical particularities. The twin-shaft of the 1900 Sprint was the basis of the whole project, with its characteristic elements: monobloc and head in light alloy, V-valves with two overhead camshafts driven by chain and gears and two double-barrel carburetors. Compared to the 1900 Sprint, the power went from 100 to 158 horsepower at 6500 rpm, thanks to theraising the maximum speedslightly increased bore as the compression ratio went from 7.7 to 8.7: 1 and by doubling the double barrel carburetor.