A limited series car could soon join the range of Alfa Romeo. The Arese-based car manufacturer would be ready to expand its offer with a niche model that would join the SUVs to address a different audience that has long awaited the return of the Biscione in those segments that have made the history of the brand. Several rumors revolve around this phantom car, with the latest rumors that speak of a hypothetical Alfa Romeo 8C as the twin of the Maserati MC20.

Synergies are one of the cornerstones on which the entire Stellantis structure intends to rest and therefore it cannot be excluded that this hypothesis may actually take shape, if not for the 8C perhaps for other models of the Arese car manufacturer also given the desire to place the brands with a premium positioning compared to the past. Bringing this model back to the road would also mean fulfilling the dream and projects of Sergio Marchionne who in his latest industrial plan had initially foreseen the arrival of this car in the Alfa Romeo range, only to then have to resize plans given the failures on the market. The new 8C could share several components with the Maserati MC20 but not the engine, with the V6 Nettuno with 630 HP which almost certainly could not find a place under the sports car of the Biscione. On the contrary, to meet the electrification plans that in 2027 provide for a fully electric line-up, the new Alfa Romeo 8C could have a plug-in hybrid powertrain, with a total system power close to 800 hp.

It would be a very high performance model therefore, to be made in a limited number of copies to intercept a pre-established clientele. In this way we could continue with the relaunch path through models with wider margins, while satisfying that part of enthusiasts who poorly digest SUVs.