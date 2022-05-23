Home page politics

Of: Richard Strobl

Daniel Günther (CDU), Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, speaks to journalists. (Archive) © Frank Molter/dpa

Schleswig-Holstein’s CDU wants to invite the Greens to talks about forming a black-green state government.

Kiel – Will there soon be a black-green government in Schleswig-Holstein? At least talks about it should now be between the two parties. Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) announced this on Monday evening in Kiel after a meeting of his party’s extended state executive.

Black and green for Schleswig-Holstein?

Previously, after the state elections in Schleswig-Holstein, talks about the renewal of the Jamaica coalition had failed.

CDU Prime Minister Daniel Günther clearly won the election. In the state elections around two weeks ago, the CDU narrowly missed out on an absolute majority and could form a comfortable majority in the new Kiel state parliament with the Greens or the FDP.

According to the provisional final result, the Christian Democrats had achieved 43.4 percent of the votes in the election. At least 11.4 percent more than in 2017. The SPD had performed historically poorly with 16 percent and ended up behind the Greens, who received 18.3 percent of the vote. An increase of 5.4 percent. In contrast, the previous government partner FDP had lost 5.1 percentage points and ended up at 6.4 percent.

After the Jamaica option failed, the CDU announced that it would decide between the Greens and the FDP on Monday evening. Both parties have been courting the CDU again in the past few days and have offered themselves as government partners. FDP country chief Heiner Garg emphasized the “substantive intersections” between Liberals and Christian Democrats. Greens’ top candidate Monika Heinold explained that the Greens wanted to “shape the future” with the CDU. (dpa/rjs)