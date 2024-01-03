Alexis Vega continues to sink his career as time goes by. Since he arrived at Chivas, the player has not become the footballer that the club expected. Between injuries and indiscipline, the one trained in Toluca has been showing disappointment upon disappointment for years, to such a degree that both the fans and the current board have grown tired of his presence within the club, demanding his departure at least as a sign of I respect.
This winter when everyone has closed their doors to Vega, Iván Alonso's new Cruz Azul decided to give the Mexican a vote of confidence. By far the best opportunity to start from scratch and rebuild a career that has long been in ruins. La Maquina, willing to invest up to 10 million dollars between transfer and salary, in exchange asked the forward to sign preventive clauses for injury and behavior, to which the Mexican decided to reject the light blues, letting go of the only club that showed the most minimal sign of trust in him.
Vega has once again shown that the ball has been in the background for him for a long time, from signing a million-dollar renewal with Chivas, rejecting options in Europe, to seeking his status as a free agent in the summer market to get a million-dollar contract, rejecting to a huge institution like Cruz Azul, with an important sports project this winter. It is worth remembering, a year ago the same player made an appearance at his first World Cup.
