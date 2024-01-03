Medvedev responded with obscenities to a statement by the French Foreign Ministry about the legality of the strikes on Belgorod

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev swore in response to a statement by the French Foreign Ministry about the legality of strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on Belgorod. The former President of Russia wrote about this in Telegram.

According to Medvedev, Russians have never liked the French. The reason for this attitude is military conflicts between countries in the past. Also, the former Russian president rudely called the French people of non-traditional sexual orientation and paddling pools.

“And now we are convinced of this. Written by the French Foreign Ministry. A strike on Belgorod using cluster munitions is the “right to self-defense.” Scum. (…) Freaks,” Medvedev said on the social network.

Earlier, the French Foreign Ministry refused to condemn the Ukrainian Armed Forces' missile attack on Belgorod. During the annual briefing, representatives of the French foreign policy department said that the attack on the Russian city corresponded to the “legitimate right to defense.” At the same time, the ministry left unanswered the question of Kiev’s use of prohibited cluster munitions during the attack on Belgorod.