Sunday, April 3, 2022
Alexandre Guimaraes, close to returning to America

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2022
in Sports
Alexandre Guimarães

Alexandre Guimaraes, coach of AtlÃ©tico Nacional.

Photo:

Dimayor. VizzorImage

Alexandre Guimaraes, coach of Atlético Nacional.

In Cali they warn that an agreement was reached and that the signature is missing.

After the departure of Juan Carlos Osorio from the technical direction of América, one of the most notorious DT for his replacement is Alexandre Guimaraeswho was already in the institution.

In Cali, several media outlets assure that There is already an agreement with the coach and that he is only at the signing of the contract to make his return official.

nothing official


The advantage of having the return of Alexandre Guimaraes is that he is free, while Wilmer Cabrera, who is another name that sounds strong, continues to direct in the United States.

The DT made the scarlet team champion and is a beloved character in the fans of the Caleño club, viewers who are very restless when they don’t like something.
On the other hand, America confirmed the departure of Jersson González, who may come to the technical direction of Llaneros.

