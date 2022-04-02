Mexico. The actress Mayra Rojas spoke in favor of Luis de Llano, accused of having abused Sasha Sokol years ago, and after that he receives strong criticism on social networks, as well as threats and then apologizes.

According to information in several news portals, Mayra Rojas, a Mexican actress who has participated in soap operas such as Rivales por accidental and Bellezas Indomables, publicly expressed his support for Luis de Llano after the public complaint made by Sasha Sokol against him for having a relationship when she was 14 and he was 39.

In addition, Lorena would have spoken out against Sasha’s mother for not having taken care of her when she was close to Luis de Llano, and for this reason Internet users attacked her; before reactions, Rojas speaks for the program Windowing about it.

“It was out of context, I didn’t really know what had happened, until later I found out. And there are things that I will always support, as a mother, the protection of my children. The abuse of a woman, of a child, I will never be in favor, but neither can I cross out either party.

Louis of Llano. instagram photo

Mayra Rojas also points out that despite the attacks against her, she does not contemplate taking part in any side: “I know her (Sasha’s) story and I’ll stay there. I lived with them for many years, we became friends and they are nobody to issue a judgment.”

Regarding the attacks that Mayra has received on social networks, she is justified by her previous comments. “The nets turned against me and I offer an apology if possible, because I will always stay with my idea, with my way of seeing life, and this does not harm anyone.”

In addition, the actress admits that she will never attack Sasha Sokol or Luis de Llano: “Whoever they are, whatever they’ve done, who am I to judge them? I can’t.”

Read more: What exactly did Gustavo Adolfo Infante say about Alfredo Adame’s alleged threats?

Mayra Rojas is originally from Oaxaca, Mexico, (1964) is a television presenter, model and actress, sister of the late actress Lorena Rojas, who died of liver cancer in early 2015.