The Biscayan mountaineer Alex Txikon is “out of danger” after the operation he underwent two days ago in Kathmandu due to the acute appendicitis that occurred in his attempted winter ascent of Annapurna (8,091 meters).

The Basque mountaineer’s communication team issued a statement this Monday, illustrated with a photograph of Txikon walking on his own feet outside the health center, detailing that the doctors have recommended him “complete rest for the moment.”

“It’s hard to have to stop when your mind and heart are on the mountain, but health always comes first. “This is just a small stop along the way,” Txikon comments in the writing.

Txikon accumulated several weeks of acclimatization to prepare for what he aspired to be his third winter summit in the Himalayas after Nanga Parbat (2016) and Manaslu (2023). Within that phase two weeks ago He reached the summit of Ama Dablam (6,812 meters).

But it was in full rotation at the height of Annapurna when the discomfort prevented him from continuing and forced their rapid evacuation.