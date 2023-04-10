Almost three weeks have passed since the Venezuelan State reported on the corruption plot in Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) at least between 2019-2022. However, with more than 52 detainees and 67 arrest warrants, Until today the exact amount of the embezzled money is not known.

Newspaper reports estimate that some 20,000 million dollars escaped from the oil coffers, but now it is also known that the Colombians Álex Saab and Álvaro Pulido (the first prisoner in the United States), were part of the embezzlement for at least 1,500 million dollars, according to a publication by the research portal Armando.info.

The whereabouts of Álvaro Pulido are unknown, but the Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab, confirmed a week ago that Saab’s partner’s home was raided at the Country Club in Caracas.

According to Armando.info, A report dated October 11, 2022 -to which he had access- prepared by Colonel Antonio Pérez Suárez, who is currently in prison but at the time held the position of vice president of commerce and supply, indicated that PDVSA transferred to the State uncollected invoices from oil shipments between 2019 and 2022 for some 13,338 million dollars and a non-payment of companies controlled by Saab and Pulido of 1,500 million dollars.

“Once the legally assigned crude was marketed, the payments corresponding to Petróleos de Venezuela were not fulfilled (…) Apart from the fact that you make a negotiation outside the law, they default on payments “this was said by Saab on March 25.

The uncollected invoices are connected to the companies run by Saab and Pulido, including the Mexican Schlager Business Group and Libre Abordo, or the Russian Protón and Delta, among others.

armando.info It also reveals that there were oil sales to Russia whose payments did not enter PDVSA.

“Three companies identified as One Maritime Services, Tracor Trading and Yunshu Maritime, were left owing PDVSA around 1.2 billion dollars for oil transported in 2021,” the report details.

Apart from those indicated, other executives from the Vice Presidency of Commerce and Supply of the Venezuelan oil company who are already detained and some businessmen who were with the companies to whom they assigned dispatches of Venezuelan crude also appear. Among them, Alejandro Arroyo Pérez, Bernardo Arosio Hobaica and the Perdomo brothers from Constructora HP.

