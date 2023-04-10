A shooting has left at least five dead this Monday in a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky (United States), according to data from the local police department. Among the fatalities is the attacker himself, who has shot at the headquarters of a bank, located near the local baseball stadium. The event occurred around 8:30 a.m. local time (2:30 p.m., Spanish peninsular time) at the Old National Bank.

The city police have initially indicated on their Twitter account that there have been multiple victims of “an active aggressor”, who has subsequently been “neutralized”. The agents, who had initially asked the public not to approach the area, have indicated after shooting down the attacker that the place was “out of danger”. The police have informed the scene of the five deaths and have also explained that six people have been injured and have been taken to hospitals in the area.

“I was at the traffic light, and the first thing I saw: there was a man across the street at the intersection and he was lying in the entrance of a hotel,” a witness told WDRB, a local Fox channel. The governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, has indicated that he was heading to the city of Louisville in response to the shooting.

The building is next to Slugger Field, the baseball field of the local team, the Louisville Bats, one of the busiest areas of this city located on the Kentucky-Indiana border and home to some 630,000 people.

Just two weeks ago, another shooting took place that left six people dead, three of them children. Audrey Hale, “a woman who identified as transgender,” according to the police chief, murdered six people at a private religious education school on March 27 in Nashville (Tennessee). The officers shot Hale to death. Three of the victims were children from the Covenant school, where the attack took place, whose students range from preschool to sixth grade (12 years old). The other three deceased were adults.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve]

