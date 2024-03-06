Life has allowed Alex Perea carry out one of his great passions: acting. Several years, He has demonstrated his artistic growth in various film, theater and television projects.. “I love being able to go from making films to being able to make series, to making theater, to being able to make a soap opera, they are totally different genres or different disciplines, I am happy to be able to continue working,” he expressed in a pleasant talk for Debate, the son of the actor and comedian Jorge Alejandro Gutiérrez and brother of the actress Danny Perea.

With the professionalism that characterizes him, the young Mexican actor Álex Perea is part of the cast of “Marea depassiones”the new telenovela from TelevisaUnivision, produced by Giselle González. “Imagine, it's Giselle González!, one of the most important producers, in prime time, I feel very happy that Giselle has thought of me for this project,” she expressed with great enthusiasm.

See also Tourist Information Module serves 119 thousand visitors in Puebla {{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Álex Perea plays Osvaldo in “Tide of passions”a very complex character, with many problems and insecurities, a young man who believes he deserves everything, but without doing much workand with a very toxic relationship between three. We could say that his “Achilles heel” is his mother, because to his misfortune she manipulates him a lot and instills in him all kinds of sexist ideas in the 21st century..

“He manipulates him a lot with those old and even sexist ideas, the man is the one who should be working and generating money, because the woman cannot do it, the woman should be at home doing housework, being with the child , because at the same time men cannot do that, because they do not know how to do that, so, there is a very interesting and strong toxicity between mother and son, which at the same time leads him to many problems, to fighting with his wife, “That obviously generates many conflicts because the mother is there manipulating all the time; they have a son, there will be many fights and throughout the story you will see how they resolve all these complex issues.”

Alex Perea has demonstrated his artistic skills in various acting projects. Photo: courtesy TelevisaUnivsion

Alex Perea highlights that his person in “Tide of passions”, he makes many mistakes, however, he loves his wife very much, “he just doesn't know that many ways are not love, he makes many mistakes, he has certain sexist thoughts, with his mother he suddenly doesn't know how to handle her, he is a character who has a lot of emotions.” For the actor, the cool thing about playing such a complex character is that he is inspired by many films, many characters and good performances that he likes. In addition, has the support of its directors Rodrigo Cachero and Carlos Coque.

“I also know him very well, I have worked several times with my dear Carlos and he supports me a lot, he guides me as to where we are going to build the character, when it comes to doing the scenes I follow my instinct, you have an idea of ​​the character , but when you are already dressed in the character's costume, when you are already on the set, you already have a complete idea of ​​what the character is like and you build it throughout the novel.”

Actor Manuel Alejandro Gutiérrez Perea, better known as Álex Perea, 34 years old and originally from Mexico City, tells us that they previously talked to him about making a ViX serieshowever, That project has not materialized due to being very committed to “Marea depassiones”, the new project of the television producer Giselle González..

“I don't really know the end of the novel, when we are going to finish recording, so I don't know if I will be able to do that series and they talked to me about a independent film that I had to reject precisely because of the soap operaLet's say that, on the one hand, the novels take time to record, four or five months, somehow you can't accept many projects, I am super committed to my dear Giselle, but well, rather finish the project and see if it works. You can make the movie or you can make the series, see what's next.”

Since he was little, Álex Perea knew that acting was his thing. For a start He had a great teacher in his house, his father, Jorge Alejandro Gutiérrez, who for several years worked on the program “Otro Rollo con Adal Ramones.” Besides, life has taken care of putting the right people in your path.

“Since I was little, my sister Danny and I really liked it, we both got a lot of attention, we started doing castings from the age of 8 and it turned out that I started to get into good soap operas, I stayed in a project called 'Everything for love'with Angélica Aragón, Fernando Luján, Damián Alcazar… and from there Damián Alcazar called me for a film called 'Zurdo', which was the debut film, there I met Eugenio Derbez, who Eugenio Derbez pulled me for Televisa to start doing projects, so, since I was little I knew that I liked this and the truth is that I enjoyed it a lot, I didn't see it as a job, but rather I had a lot of fun as a child, it's something that I knew I wanted from a young age.

What is the soap opera “Marea depasiones” with Álex Perea about?

“Tide of passions” (chapters available from Monday to Friday, at 9:30 PM on Las Estrellas), it is starring Oka Giner and Matías Novoa. Alejandro de la Madrid and Margarita Muñoz are the villains. The cast is also made up of Blanca Guerra, Alejandro Camacho, Luz María Jerez, Anna Ciocchetti and Saúl Lisazo, in their great return to melodramas. It's about a romantic drama that revolves around complex family relationships, dark secrets and conflicts between social classes. Recorded on the beaches of the state of Nayarit, Mexico, the plot follows the love story between two young people who come from opposite worlds. Luisa (Oka Giner) and Marcelo (Matías Novoa) have put aside the differences that separate them, to privilege the love they have had since adolescence.

Alejandro Grajales (Saúl Lizaso), Luisa's father, does not look favorably on his daughter's relationship with Marcelo, since the young man has always been opposed to the ecological devastation that the coastal area of ​​the state of Nayarit has suffered and from which he is Alejandro responsible for his hotel chain. The love of the protagonist couple is tarnished by the murder of Alejandro, since Marcelo is the main suspect.

“You can't miss it precisely because of the great cast it has, because it is a production of Giselle Gonzalezwhich means, for my guarantee, a high quality project, because there are some beautiful locations, we went to record in Nayarit and beyond being in a forum locked up, recording, for the public to see that is great, for them to see locations beautiful beach, it is a great story, very interesting, very strong that is going to touch on sensitive topics, but it is also going to have a lot of love, passion, betrayal, what a novel has, what we like, the mere, mere, no They can miss it,” he said. Alex Perea.

Join our Show WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities