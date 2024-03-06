Partly cloudy, mostly rainless, icy in places and around zero degrees – this is the weather expected for residents of the capital region on Thursday, March 7. The corresponding forecast was published on website Hydrometeorological center.

The air temperature in Moscow during the day will vary from –1 to +1 degrees. At night, the thermometers will drop to -8, in the city center – to -5.

In the Moscow region during the day they predict from -3 to +2 degrees, at night it will get colder to -11.

Westerly winds of 2–7 m/s are expected.

Atmospheric pressure will be 754 mmHg.

Earlier, on March 6, the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia reported that a “yellow” level of weather danger due to ice was declared in Moscow and the Moscow region until the end of the week. Previously, the warning was valid until 06:00 on March 7.

Also on this day, leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, announced the return of January frosts to Moscow. According to him, on the night of March 6 at the VDNKh base weather station, the thermometer dropped to -9.3 degrees, which is three degrees below the climate norm.

Earlier, on March 3, Tishkovets announced that cold weather would come to Moscow this week, with temperatures in the capital dropping in some places to -15. On the holiday, March 8, Muscovites should expect cloudy weather with light snowfall and temperatures no higher than +3 degrees.