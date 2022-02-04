Alex Belli talks about the letter from Soleil Sorge and reveals, that in reality, on TV it was cut

In last Monday’s episode, the video in which Soleil Rises he read a part of his very long letterdedicated to his special friend Alex Belli.

Source Casa Chi

The letter expressed deep feelings and the request for take a stand about the love triangle that has arisen between her, Alex and his wife Delia Duran. But today it is the actor himself who gives succulent gossip news.

It reveals that what was broadcast is only an extract of the letter from Sorge and that in reality the writing is divided into three acts. Alex, in an interview with Casa Chi, says that the last part of what was written talk about their love.

Source Casa Chi

Here are yours first words: “I really appreciated the letter from Sole, I already had it with me, I was waiting for her to make it public. She sent it to me through the postman Giacomo Urtis “.

Then he continues: “It is actually much longer than what you have seen. Now I will show it to you very quickly, because I always have it with me behind me. This letter is incredibly beautiful, it is divided into three acts. As you can see, it is much longer than what could be told from a television point of view ”.

Obviously nothing is left to chance when the actor Belli speaks: “As I said it is divided into three acts and it is beautiful because it describes the first which is knowledge, the second friendship and the third our love. When I received it I was excited, it confirmed to me the great depth that she has in writing and that is what keeps me tied to her, in addition to other things of course“.

Alex Belli: “Soleil is missing my shoulder”

Then the former gieffino is asked why, according to him, Soleil Sorge has lost the consensus of the public. In this regard, Alex has clear ideas: “Why did he have this strange decline? She has always been the favorite. I think there is a coalition on the part of the fanclubs, of all the fanclubs against Soleil. Obviously, if they come together they make big numbers “.

“At the same time, however, I must tell you that it faded a little. Missing some shoulder points, as I am, she died. As you can see she wakes up late and she is not the same as before, this is not good for her. Let us also remember that you have the whole house against you and this is not easy ”.