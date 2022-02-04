This will be the fifth contest they have attended, so the mentality and how to play this type of game is already written. Now it is only enough to throw all the meat on the grill to be able to perform a good role.

The ‘Vasco’ is an old sea dog who has directed renowned teams, has directed World Cup matches and has served as a helmsman in the Old Continent.

The strategist will know how to motivate each of his players so that they appear confident when it comes to jumping onto the field in the corresponding matches.

That is why the club’s supporters can be confident that their players are well valued on the international stage and that they will leave everything to win the title.

Currently the most expensive player on the team is Luis Romo, with 10 million euros; followed by Maximiliano Meza, at a cost of 8 million.

This is good, as the players know how to approach this kind of match against international clubs.

Likewise, they seek to match or surpass what was achieved by their staunch rival, Tigres UANL, who reached the grand final by losing to Bayern Munich.

The Monterrey public is excited about the idea of ​​becoming champion or reaching the grand final.