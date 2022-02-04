The illusions are renewed in the Monterrey team for playing a good role in the Club World Cup. Next Saturday Rayados will be debuting in the competition when they face Al-Ahly of Egyptian football, where a victory would give them the ticket to the next round to be only two games away from the grand final.
Despite the fact that Javier Aguirre has a full team to play in the Mundialito, the first reports suggest that he will not use the players who return from the FIFA date, so they will only have one practice before the game. This speaks to the confidence that exists in the locker room and the certainty that they will leave everything on the field to achieve victory.
On this occasion we present The 5 reasons why La Pandilla fans can be excited about this international tournament.
One of the factors that can give Rayados fans peace of mind is that the club has plenty of experience in the Club World Cup.
This will be the fifth contest they have attended, so the mentality and how to play this type of game is already written. Now it is only enough to throw all the meat on the grill to be able to perform a good role.
What to say about Javier Aguirre? Without a doubt, one of the best coaches that Mexican soccer has.
The ‘Vasco’ is an old sea dog who has directed renowned teams, has directed World Cup matches and has served as a helmsman in the Old Continent.
The strategist will know how to motivate each of his players so that they appear confident when it comes to jumping onto the field in the corresponding matches.
Today the Rayados de Monterrey team is the most millionaire squad in Mexican soccer. The royal team has a market value of around 85.90 million euros.
That is why the club’s supporters can be confident that their players are well valued on the international stage and that they will leave everything to win the title.
Currently the most expensive player on the team is Luis Romo, with 10 million euros; followed by Maximiliano Meza, at a cost of 8 million.
Another characteristic of Javier Aguirre’s squad is that most of the players have already played in the Club World Cup. Men like Celso Ortíz, Rodolfo Pizarro, Maxi Meza, Luis Cárdenas, Stefan Medina, Jesús Gallardo, Rogelio Funes Mori, Arturo González and Matías Kranevitter have already played this competition.
This is good, as the players know how to approach this kind of match against international clubs.
The Rayados team seeks to make history by becoming the first Mexican team to be champion in the international competition.
Likewise, they seek to match or surpass what was achieved by their staunch rival, Tigres UANL, who reached the grand final by losing to Bayern Munich.
The Monterrey public is excited about the idea of becoming champion or reaching the grand final.
