Power engineers managed to stabilize the situation with electricity, there will be no rolling blackouts in Kyiv. This was announced on October 15 by Sergey Kovalenko, CEO of DTEK’s sub-holding D.Solutions.

“As of the evening of October 15, power engineers managed to stabilize the situation in Kyiv. There will be no shutdowns for now. Thank you for reducing power consumption. So far, hang up, ”Kovalenko is quoted by 24tv.ua as saying.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 15 power grid facilities in Ukraine damaged by strikes by the Russian Armed Forces had been restored. He added that the citizens of the country should now be conscious and reduce electricity consumption in order to prevent interruptions.

On October 13, the Kyiv administration reported a series of explosions in the region.

At the same time, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin posted a map on his Telegram channel showing the regions in which the infrastructure used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was destroyed and damaged. According to it, more than 70 energy facilities were hit, as a result, Ukraine lost exactly half of its generating capacities.

Prior to that, on October 10, several explosions occurred in Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine. A number of settlements were left without electricity and water supply.

Then Shmyhal noted that 11 important infrastructure facilities were damaged in eight regions of the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at an operational meeting with members of the Security Council said that the decision to strike was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime. In particular, he pointed to the state of emergency on the Crimean bridge. According to him, Kyiv has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups. The President added that “it is simply impossible to leave the crimes of the Kyiv regime unanswered.”

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

