They won the hearts of Peruvians. The popular actresses Karime Scander, Guadalupe Farfan, Liz Marina Godoy and Brenda Matosknown for their roles in ‘Alessia’, July, ‘Sullimar’ and Kimberly in the American Television series “At the bottom there is room”, they moved social networks with a dance on TikTok for the birthday of Karime Scander, who turned 24 on March 10. “When it’s your turn to record, but it’s your birthday,” wrote ‘Alessia’ in the description.

Viral video on TikTok

The followers of the group of actresses they were shocked by the video and made it viral after a while. The clip has 4.7 million views and more than 1,500 comments from users who wished the beloved a happy birthday ‘Alessia Montalvan’.

Dancing to the rhythm of “Bad decisions”, Of the singer Kenya OS‘Alessia’, ‘July’, ‘Sulimar’ and ‘Kimberly’ show that they get along on and off the screen.

What do the users think?

The comments were immediate after the video went viral on TikTok. Netizens waited for him to appear as well. ‘Macarena’played by actress Maria Grazia Gamarra. “Four angels carved by the same gods”, “‘Macarena’ is missing”, “The push was everything”, were some of the comments from his followers.

Kimberly would be pregnant by Jimmy

In the last episode of the series “Al Fondo Hay Sitio”, Kimberly goes to the restaurant “Francesca’s” to eat and mentions to Jimmy and Alessia that now “she will eat for two”. As Alessia walks into the kitchen, Kimberly tells Jimmy that she is expecting his child and shows him a presumptive positive pregnancy test. In the new preview of the series, the young man flatly rejects the fact, and after a tense discussion, Kimberly gives him a sound slap in front of all the diners.

Karime Scander exposed an América Televisión worker

The actress revealed the uncomfortable moment she experienced at the América Televisión facilities in Pachacamac when a company worker made a derogatory comment about her physical appearance. Although Scander wanted to take it as a joke, she is aware that his intention was not to offend her. “One day, yes. We were on the channel, which was not bad, because one can tell when one has a bad intention, and this person did not have it at all; but we were talking and he said: ‘Ah, Now they call you ‘Tablesia’, ha ha’, she began to laugh”, commented the actress who plays the role of “Alessia Montalván”.