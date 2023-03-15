The moving story of a Chilean couple has gone viral on social media, due to the short goodbye they were able to have on the phone, before one of them died in a fire.

Is about Constanza Parra González, who at dawn this Saturday, March 11, was trapped in flames inside her homelocated in the commune of San Antonio, in Chile.

Her boyfriend, Diego Ampuero, 23, was working at dawn, when at approximately 4:45 in the morning he received a voice note from his partner saying: “Call me quickly, I’m going to die.” The young man immediately took his cell phone and called his girlfriend, who told him that the house was on fire and that she could not leave the place.

The man took the keys to his vehicle and went to the house on fire, but when he arrived there was nothing to do. His girlfriend had passed away.

According to Ampuero’s testimony for local media, your partner would have been asking for help for more than seven minutes, but the rescue organizations did not reach the place.

“I drove as fast as I could. I was listening to her asking for help, that the house was engulfed in flames… I couldn’t do anything, I didn’t arrive on time,” told the young man to the newspaper Clarion from Argentina.

The Chilean authorities are investigating the origin of the accident, since according to the victim’s partner, the fire could have been caused by people who wanted to attempt the life of Parra González.

In fact, He says that in December they had already tried to set fire to the house from one of your close relatives.

