He dr ronald cross turned upside down “At the bottom there is room”: revealed that Jimmy and Kimberly are officially divorced, after news of the fake pregnancy sparked chaos on the América Televisión series. As expected, the son of ‘Charito’ did not think twice and wanted to tell Alessia what had happened. How did he do it if she doesn’t want to talk to him? He wrote her a letter and sent it to her through Hiro.

In the letter, Jimmy opened up about the matter and told Miss Montalbán that he is now a free man, hoping that the blonde will reconsider the situation and they can give themselves a chance. However, Diego’s daughter is clear about one thing: she will not return to Joel’s brother. Thus, after destroying the paper, she sent a WhatsApp message: “May you be happy.” VIDEO: America TV

#Alessia #destroys #Jimmys #letter #AFHS #sends #withering #message