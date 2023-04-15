“We are at a point in history where migratory movements, tourist movements, mobility have probably increased the most… We move for very varied reasons. But we move more than ever despite the fact that there are numerous walls that prevent movement”, says Enrique Vaquerizo Domínguez (Seville, 1982).

The journalist and university professor has inquired about the mobility dynamics that push the human being. He defines himself, in fact, as “a border specialist”, or in distinguishing a tourist from the person who sets out because of the need to find a dignified life that is denied to him in his own country. Individuals who cross paths, some going down, others going up, sometimes without interacting, without acknowledging each other’s presence. But he allows himself to be questioned by all the people he meets in his wanderings. This has been the case in his journey from the Mediterranean to the solitude of the Sahara desert, and he has compiled his conversations in the pages of No news from Ithaca. A trip to both sides of the Sahara (Laertes 2022), published last fall.

This adventure begins in Ceuta (in the vicinity of the point where Ulysses decided to head home) and crosses Morocco, Western Sahara and part of Mauritania, in search of the wall that separates the territory annexed by the Alawite kingdom from the so-called “liberated” for the Sahrawis. Hunting for a wall, in this case made of sand and adobe, surrounded by mines and not contemplating it, can give the impression that the trip has failed. But it is not like that, because the trip is the experiences lived, the encounters, the fatigue, the heat, the sweat, the sand (lots of sand) and dirt that sticks to the body, the small personal victories, the failures that accumulate, the loneliness experienced…

A travel book, if on top of that it has overtones of personal adventure like the one recounted in this work, can open new paths for those who are less conformist

Adele is one of the people who crossed his path. She is a Saharawi who spends six months a year in Ibiza working in a luxury restaurant and the other six transporting goods through the desert to Tindouf (Algeria). Her life describes the duality of many members of this town who spend their summers in Spain, welcomed, and who end up having two families. Another of her encounters was with Jacques, a French retiree obsessed with hang gliding, spearfishing and escaping. It leads the author to reflect on the Western attitude towards old age and death, trying to fill it with meaning and activities, compared to what people of that age have in many African countries, which is as if they had earned their stillness. .

In the pages of this book, the reader will also meet BG, trapped in Dakhla waiting for his sister to cross the border with Mauritania and continue on their way to Spain together. And, to cite other of his meetings: the one he had with Saif, the librarian of the Ahmed Mahmoud library in Chingeti; or with Zaida, who runs a hostel in Uadan (Mauritania) and only thinks of expanding it.

Saif, the librarian at the Ahmed Mahmoud Library in Chingeti. Enrique Vaquerizo Dominguez

The author undertook his solo journey with the only company of the Moresbys, Port and Kit, the American couple, bored and fed up with themselves, who star in the sheltering sky by Paul Bowles, and that Bertolucci brought to the big screen. Perhaps in an attempt by Vaquerizo to establish a parallelism or a metaliterary game with that initiation into Africa and into oneself that the bourgeois couple also undertakes.

The book is part of a trilogy in which the writer goes out to meet the walls that block humans. After Helmet and Fortasec stories, this is the second. The third will soon see the light.

View from the old city of Oudane. Enrique Vaquerizo Dominguez

It is the moments and memories that are treasured in the soul, heart, mind and body, that make this trip different. Why tell others? What sense does it make in a globalized world, full of mobile applications that lead the way and give advice on the best hotels, bars and attractions in the area, to write a travel book? Vaquerizo has also been asked many times. “As a reader, I am still interested in the views that the different authors of travel books have. I think we can all go to the same place and live a radically different experience depending on the way we each look at it”, he answers.

In addition, a travel book, if it has overtones of personal adventure like the one recounted in this work, can open new paths for those who are less conformist. “Now traveling is easier, but among people who share stereotypical images that are always the same on social networks, it is increasingly difficult to go on an adventure trip because everything is more localized and accessible. Although, if there is a place to end up in corners that offer that part of unpredictability of encounter with the other, it is in Africa. Specifically, West Africa, which is what I know, did not disappoint me. I think that it is still interesting to write travel books to learn about the different ways we have of looking at the same reality, ”she reflects.

It is those moments and memories that are treasured in the soul, heart, mind and body, that make this a different trip.

For this reason alone, it is advisable to read No news from Ithaca. But, in addition, it is a fresh work despite the hostility of the Sahara. It takes the reader into the solitude of the desert and challenges him to face himself, to meet the walkers, travelers and tourists who pass through it, to reach the libraries of northern Mauritania, to experience absurdity at its maximum degree and invites not to fall into frustration.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.