Sony has unveiled what are the games of PS Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium March 2023, partially already announced previously. They will be available starting March 21, 2023 for subscribers of the two levels.

Let’s start by seeing the game of PlayStation Classics from PS Plus Premium of March 2023:

Ridge Racer Type 4 | PS1

Bee Academy 2 | PSP

Siphon Filter: Dark Mirror | PSP

Here instead i PlayStation Plus Extra March 2023 games:

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Tchia

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Ghostwire Tokyo

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Life is Strange 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarrot

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

Untitled Goose Game

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Rage 2

Neo: The World Ends with You

Haven

We remember that Tchia will be available within PS Plus Extra from D1. There are also other interesting games on the list, such as Ghostwire Tokyo which will receive a new free update in April: it could be the right opportunity to try it, then.

If you are looking for action games, Neo: The World Ends with You is a quality adventure, whose review you can read here. If you prefer firefights with a bit of story, Uncharted Collection Legacy of Thieves is a good choice: remember that it includes Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy in a remastered version. If you prefer to shoot cooperatively, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is the right choice instead.

Finally, we remind you of this month’s PS Plus Essential games.