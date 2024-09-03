Alessandro Gassmann asks followers for help: “My electricity always goes out”

Alessandro Gassman turned to his followers to solve an electrical problem in his home: the actor, in fact, revealed several problems with the light since he uses the induction hob.

In a post published on his profile X, the interpreter wrote: “A technical tip: more than a year ago, I moved house and decided to change the stove and give up gas in the house by switching to an induction cooker. For this reason, I asked the company that supplies me with energy to increase my kilowatts from 3 to 6, in short, a simple thing, doesn’t it? The fact is that after a year they still haven’t made the requested increase, when I turn on the stove the light goes out and they tell me that it depends on a problem with their system. I can’t even change company because I’m stuck with this contract that doesn’t work… what to do?”.

A technical tip: more than a year ago, I moved house and decided to change the stove and give up gas in the house by switching to an induction cooker. For this reason, I asked the company that supplies me with energy to increase my kilowatts from 3 to 6, in short, something… — Alessandro Gassmann 🌳 (@GassmanGassmann) August 31, 2024

Among the various responses, Alessandro Gassman also received one from ARERA, the regulatory authority for energy networks and the environment, which wrote: “Good morning Alessandro Gassman, all the information for consumers, including for power variations, can be found on the ARERA website. If the variation is not made, a written complaint can be made”.