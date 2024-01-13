The first days of the year, Alberto Salonicchi was struck by a sudden illness which forced him to hospitalize

Alberto Salonicchi he lost his life at just 37 years old, after several days of hospitalization. He was a well-known real estate agent in Valdera. His passing saddened many people, who still cannot understand what happened.

On October 19, Alberto Salonicchi turned 37. He was well known in the community, due to his work as a real estate agent and that of his mother, owner of a petrol station in the municipality of Terricciola. In 2012, he had lost his dadsuffered a heart attack after a day at work.

In the first days of the new year, the 37-year-old was struck by a sudden illness, which forced him to hospitalize. Unfortunately, the doctors were unable to save his life, despite trying to do everything they could. The complications arising at the brain level, were fatal for Alberto. His heart is stopped forever on January 11, 2024.

The news shocked many people, who clung to the family's pain and who chose to remember him and say goodbye through it heartbreaking posts published on social networks.

I saw you every day and how many times we remembered this photo. The day before the tragedy we said to each other we are starting off well this year by paying and we burst out laughing, between one joke and another as we usually do we said goodbye.. I hoped with all my heart for a miracle.. I I'm repeated Albe, you're strong, you'll come back to us… I open Facebook… and I read what I never, ever wanted to read!! Life is unfair and I can't understand it… there are no words I can't find them… eyes full of tears… a huge hug and protect your family from up there!! Hi Albe❤️ may the earth be light on you!!