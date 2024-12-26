This Thursday, Real Madrid guard Sergio Llull equaled the record for games played in the Euroleague, with 425which until now was held by American center Kyle Hines, with his participation in the victory of the white team on the Alba Berlin field (69-80).

Llull, 37, jumped onto the court from the bench in the final stretch of the first quarter to add a new record to his extensive and award-winning career with the Madrid team.

In his 19th season at Real Madrid, Llull reaches the figure held until now by Hines, who retired last September, also at the age of 37.

The American player played fourteen seasons in the Euroleague with four teams (Brose Bamberg, Olympiacos, CSKA Moscow, Olimpia Milan) since 2010, with which he achieved four titles in the top continental competition.

The third player with the most Euroleague games behind him is the Spanish Sergio Rodríguez, with 405, who also retired at the end of last season after playing for Real Madrid, CSKA Moscow and Olimpia Milan.

Llull also leads the Euroleague’s historical ranking in terms of triples scored (656), is fifth in scoring and sixth in assists.

The Menorcan player, who has worn the Real Madrid shirt the most times in history, also became the white team’s player last Sunday. who has played the most matches in the Endesa Leaguewith 620, one more than Felipe Reyes.