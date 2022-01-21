Alessandro Basciano is one of the latest arrivals in the house, but he knows more than the devil: this is what he revealed

The love triangle between Alex Belli, Delia Duran and Soleil Sorge continues to talk both inside and outside the house. Alessandro Basciano is the latest addition to the house, but he already seems to know a little more than the devil.

Yesterday, during a night meeting in which the gieffini talked about the love triangle, Alessandro Basciano confessed to things that others did not know, speaking of Soleil he explained:

Guys she is an actress and she told me she came in also for you have a job opportunity. How she exploited it Alex now wants to do it and that’s right too. […] Then I know what happened between Ale and Sole. Of course I know everything, no, not Sole told me, but Delia. She told me things, but almost everyone knows it. He told me in my ear. I can’t say it up front, but only I don’t know. In any case, apart from what they did at night, in my opinion Alex doesn’t love either Soleil or Delia, he loves this moment of great media exposure. look at this thing they will talk about everywhere.

Alessandro Basciano then turned to Manila Nazzaro asking her if she too knew about it, the woman just said yes without going into depth. Alessandro Basciano continued: “But what kisses and cuddles, they were artistic foreplay. Sole denies it however, says she is in love with someone outside.“

Sophie Codegoni also had her say: