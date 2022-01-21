The International Cycling Union (UCI) will maintain in its road competitions the requirement to be vaccinated with the complete guideline and/or present a PCR with a negative result and, in addition, it will comply with the regulations of each country if it is stricter than its own.

According to the health protocol for this season, made public this Friday by the federation, in one-day races and in tests with less than seven stages, participants must “be fully vaccinated or present a negative PCR test dated less than two days before”.

In races of seven or more stages, “a negative PCR dated less than two days before, regardless of whether the person is vaccinated or not” will be requested, and intermediate PCR tests will be carried out during the grand tours.

Insist on vaccinations

These requirements must be met “to enter the team bubble” and will apply to “riders, UCI staff, stewards, anti-doping officials, medical team, organizers and media”.

The UCI stresses that “when the national laws of the host country of an event are stricter than the UCI regulations, it is the laws of the country that will take precedence”.

“However, if national laws are less strict, the UCI rules will apply,” he specifies.

The body encourages teams to ensure that as many riders as possible in the peloton are vaccinated “and the third dose of the vaccine is strongly recommended.”

This updated health protocol will come into force on January 24 and will apply to road events in all categories: UCI WorldTour, UCI Women’s WorldTour, UCI ProSeries, Continental Championships, UCI World Championships, UCI Nations Cups and Class events. 1 and Class 2.

“The Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause suffering and disruption, but, as we have shown over the last two years, cycling is capable of maintaining its activities thanks to the responsible actions of all stakeholders,” said the president of the ICU, David Lappartient.

EFE