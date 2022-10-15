According to Alessandra Matteuzzi’s cousin, Giovanni Padovani hit her in the face, disfiguring her, because he wanted to destroy her beauty

In the past few hours, the first results of the autopsy carried out on the body of Alessandra Matteuzzi. Giovanni Padovani, according to the coroner, hit his ex with a hammer 20 times, in the face and head.

After disfiguring her, he continued to rant about her, with one wrought iron bench found under the palace.

Today, after the news, he speaks there cousin by Alessandra Matteuzzi. According to the woman, Padovani’s gesture had the clear purpose of destroy its beauty. If he couldn’t have it, no one else had to.

The attacker first of all wanted to destroy my cousin’s face, and therefore her beauty; then he also pounced on her body, which could not have belonged to anyone other than him. I am convinced that inside his head, in the moments immediately following the murder, the thought of him was just that.

The story of Alessandra Matteuzzi

Alessandra Matteuzzi, 56, and Giovanni Padovani, a 27-year-old footballer, were there known through social networks. They had started hooking up and then dating. A relationship like any other, the young man had met the family and had spent several days at the woman’s home.

With the months, however, something in Giovanni Padovani is changed. It started to be obsessed and jealous. He wanted her to send him a video every 10 minutes, because he had to know her every move. He called relatives to ask questions about where Alessandra was. He had manipulated the cameras in the house and could see everything. She had changed her messaging, social, and email passwords.

Once he had put the sugar in the tank and turned off the power to the house, to catch her surprised. Alessandra Matteuzzi was exhausted and scared and she had decided to report him to the Carabinieri.

That day, she had returned from her sister’s house for feed the dog. The two were on the phone. She certainly did not expect Padovani to be the same waiting under the house.

They started arguing, attracting theattention of the neighborsthe. Then, the 27-year-old attacked her with kicks and punches, took the hammer that he had hidden behind a bush and that he had brought from home. He also beat her with a wrought iron bench that was located under the building. Padovani remained to wait for the police and got arrested.