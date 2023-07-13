Alessandra Mastronardi and Gianpaolo Sannino got married. In the past few hours, the actress shared a post on her Instagram profile with a series of photos and a tender caption: “Love conquers everything, even time and space. You and I,” she wrote. Post that was commented on by the many fans of the actress but also by an important colleague: Elena Sofia Ricci.

In fact, Mastronardi’s second “mother” wanted to wish the actress her best wishes on her wedding. On the other hand, Elena Sofia Ricci and Alessandra Mastronardi worked shoulder to shoulder for years in the fiction I Cesaroni where Elena Sofia Ricci covered the role of Lucia, Eva’s mother, played by Alessandra Mastronardi. For this reason, the actress published a tender comment on Mastronardi’s post: “Oh God, what really? Now it ends up being a grandmother. Best wishes to me”.