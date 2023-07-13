Thursday, July 13, 2023, 09:01

















Although much of the content that can be found on social networks such as TikTok is usually fun and funny, sometimes the opposite happens and the most viral ‘trends’ of the moment are actually the most dangerous. There are extreme cases like the one that is already causing concern in the United States, where the authorities have had to warn about a dangerous practice that has become fashionable due to the videos posted on TikTok: it is the ‘Boat jumping’ challenge.

In recent months it has already left four dead, all in the state of Alabama, but the risk is not reduced to that location, but similar videos have been published from other places. The ‘boat jumping challenge’ consists of jumping into the water from the back of a boat or boat that is sailing at high speed. The objective is for travelers to record how one of the people jumps into the sea and then boasts about it on social networks. However, this practice can have serious consequences, as has already happened in the United States.

The danger of this viral challenge is at the moment of falling into the water, since the jump with the vehicle at high speed supposes an impact that can be as strong as hitting a hard surface. The causes of death for the four Alabama victims have revealed that the deceased broke their necks when they fell into the water and ultimately drowned.

TikTok boat jumping challenge that sees people leap off vessels moving at high speed is blamed for FOUR deaths in Alabama – as cop says victims broke their necks instantly. pic.twitter.com/2aCxvJZsRy — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) July 9, 2023

According to local authorities, the viral challenge has been circulating in the state for two years, but it is in recent months that its popularity has skyrocketed. The head of the Childersburg rescue group, Jim Dennis, confirmed that “those deaths are preventable. People, being in front of a camera, are more likely to do something stupid and show off on social media.” In addition, he warned that boat jumping is not an exclusive challenge for the youngest, but also affects older people “and, supposedly, more aware of the dangers.”