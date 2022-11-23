During an interview, Alessandra Celentano talks about the relationship with her colleagues at Amici

Without any shadow of a doubt Alessandra Celentano she is one of the most loved and talked about dance experts within the Amici di Maria De Filippi school. On the occasion of an interview with “Tv, Sorrisi e Canzoni”, the woman spoke about her relationship with Raimondo Todaro. Let’s find out all of her statements together.

Over the last few days, Alessandra Celentano has decided to release ainterview on “Tv, Sorrisi e Canzoni” talking about the students and the relationship with his colleagues. However, it was the statements released about Raymond Todaro.

In detail, Amici’s dance teacher unveiled the reason for which there were some quarrels with Raimondo Todaro. These were hers words:

Professionally, he and I clash about everything. prefer it

warm me less, but I think it’s due to the love for ours

work and for the kids. On a personal level, we are

completely different, but we laugh and joke together.

Instead, regarding Emanuel Lothe woman said she gets along well with him:

I like Emanuel’s calmness in his way of speaking and being but I’m noticing that over time he too

losing.

However, in addition to talking about the relationship with her colleagues, Celentano also expressed a opinion on his pupils of Friends by Maria De Filippi making a comparison with those of the past. Also, she admitted that she didn’t personal contacts with the boys but there is aexception: