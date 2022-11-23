Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak asked Germany to deploy the Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) promised to Warsaw in western Ukraine. He wrote about this on Wednesday, November 23, in his Twitter account.

“After new Russian missile attacks, I turned to the German side so that the Patriot batteries offered to Poland be transferred to Ukraine and placed on the western border,” the Polish minister said.

He believes that such measures will help protect Ukraine and increase the security of the Polish eastern border.

Earlier in the day, the chairman of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jarosław Kaczynski, also said that it would be more correct to send the Patriot systems not to Poland, but to Ukraine.

German Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht said on November 20 that the incident with the fall of missiles in Poland revealed serious gaps in the European air defense (AD) system. The German authorities recommended Eurofighter fighters and Patriot systems to Warsaw to protect the sky. Poland accepted this proposal.

On November 15, two rockets hit a grain dryer in Poland on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Warsaw and Kyiv almost immediately blamed Russia for the incident.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied speculation about involvement in the incident. The official representative of the department, Igor Konashenkov, specified that photographs of the rocket fragments found in Poland were identified as elements of the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

In turn, Reuters, citing a source in NATO, reported that US President Joe Biden informed the alliance and the G7 that the explosion in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile. At the same time, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also said that, according to the preliminary assessment of the alliance, a Ukrainian air defense missile fell in Poland.